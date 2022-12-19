ADOT completes work to discourage illegal parking near Midgley Bridge

The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed work near Midgley Bridge to discourage illegal parking on State Route 89A outside of Sedona.

The department has added 200 more feet of chain and placed barriers on the west side of the highway next to the southbound lanes.

The area north of the bridge wasn’t designed for parking and ADOT officials say the new work will reduce the amount of roadside pedestrian activity and foot traffic near the passing zone and increase safety.

They also say the work will help reduce soil erosion and other negative effects on the landscape including Oak Creek.