© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT completes work to discourage illegal parking near Midgley Bridge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
89A Midgley 1.jpg
ADOT
/
The Arizona Department of Transportation has installed chains to discourage illegal parking pedestrian activity along State Route 89A north of Midgley Bridge near Sedona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed work near Midgley Bridge to discourage illegal parking on State Route 89A outside of Sedona.

The department has added 200 more feet of chain and placed barriers on the west side of the highway next to the southbound lanes.

The area north of the bridge wasn’t designed for parking and ADOT officials say the new work will reduce the amount of roadside pedestrian activity and foot traffic near the passing zone and increase safety.

They also say the work will help reduce soil erosion and other negative effects on the landscape including Oak Creek.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News ADOTArizona Department of TransportationSedonaLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF