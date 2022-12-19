© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
Lake Mead Drought
John Locher
/
AP Photo
A formerly sunken boat sits on cracked earth hundreds of feet from what is now the shoreline on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.

The word “crisis” ended a Colorado River conference that drew representatives from Southwest U.S. states, tribes and Mexico to Las Vegas this week.

A top Interior Department official closed the Colorado River Water Users Association conference on Friday calling the next three months critical for agreements to deal with drought and climate change.

One deadline is next Tuesday, when federal water managers close public comment on an effort expected to yield a plan by summer to use at least 15% less river water split among seven Western U.S. states, 30 Native American tribes and Mexico.

At stake is drinking water for 40 million people, hydroelectric power, and irrigation for farmers who produce most of the nation’s winter vegetables.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsarizona droughtcolorado riverU.S. Department of the Interior