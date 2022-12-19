© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo veteran awarded Purple Heart 56 years after being wounded in Vietnam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST
Navajo Purple Heart
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Navajo Nation veterans at a ceremony establishing Leupp as a Purple Heart Community on Dec. 15, 2022.

A veteran and member of the Navajo Nation has received a Purple Heart Medal 56 years after being wounded in battle during the Vietnam war.

Leroy Cody received the honor last week during a ceremony in Leupp years after he was informed he’d received one of the nation’s highest honors for service members that’s reserved for those who’ve been wounded or killed in action.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the award was long overdue and thanked Cody for his service.

At the ceremony, Cody described being wounded and nearly dying and also recognized his fellow soldiers for their service.

The community of Leupp was also recognized as a Purple Heart Community and is home to three other recipients of the medal including Harry Kee Yazzie, Burt Barton and Larry Ben.

