SR89A Oak Creek Canyon restrictions to be lifted Monday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is officially lifting all traffic-control and vehicle-size restrictions along State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon by the end of today.

The restrictions have been in place for months as crews worked on the Pumphouse Wash Bridge rehabilitation portion of the SR89A Oak Creek Canyon improvements project, which also included rockfall mitigation and erosion control work.

Work will shut down for the winter. However, ADOT officials warn there could be some temporary lane restrictions through the end of December to complete some roadway elements.

Construction activities are expected to resume in spring 2023.

Restrictions next year will include a weeklong daytime full closure of the roadway just north of Sedona at milepost 375.