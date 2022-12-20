© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jan. 6 panel refers Arizona Rep. Any Biggs to House Ethics Committee

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
Andy Biggs AP
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP Photo
In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs was among four Republican members of Congress referred to the House Ethics Committee Monday for failing to comply with a subpoena from the panel tasked with investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Arizona Republic reports the Republican could face investigation by the bipartisan ethics committee.

The committee released a 154-page introduction to its final report that implicates Biggs as a significant player in Trump’s plans to thwart the 2020 election results.

The report also suggests that fellow Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar should also have to account for his presence at a Dec. 21, 2020 meeting at the White House.

During Monday's hearing, the committee noted how Trump helped direct fake electors in key states – including Arizona – to help create a legal pretext to set aside certified election results. Biggs called the committee a “sham” in a statement.

