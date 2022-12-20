© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Kari Lake will get to make case for election misconduct

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
Kari Lake
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Lake, has been aggressive in promoting former President Donald Trump's unfounded concerns about the extended vote-counting process, which is typical in some states. Lake is locked in a tight race that hasn't been called against Democrat Katie Hobbs.

A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Monday dismissed eight of the 10 claims Lake raised in her lawsuit, which asks the judge to either declare her the winner or hold a revote in the county.

Thompson took no position on the merits of Lake’s two surviving claims, but he wrote that the law allows her to make her case.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local news2022 ElectionArizona electionsMaricopa County Superior Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press