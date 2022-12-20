Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico

Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico.

Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a hummingbird with flowers in colored ink.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Those with information about Begay or who may have seen her are urged to call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at (505) 368-1350 or (505) 368-1351.