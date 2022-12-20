Rise in respiratory illnesses leading to long ER wait times

Arizona public health officials are calling for public action as the state sees an increase in respiratory illnesses.

The call from the Arizona Local Health Officers Association and hospital leaders comes as Arizona is recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this point in the flu season alongside high rates of COVID-19 and RSV.

Health officials say the spike is leading to lengthy wait times for emergency departments throughout the state.

They’re urging residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay home when sick to help stop the spread.