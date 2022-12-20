© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Rise in respiratory illnesses leading to long ER wait times

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST
covid_pic.jpg

Arizona public health officials are calling for public action as the state sees an increase in respiratory illnesses.

The call from the Arizona Local Health Officers Association and hospital leaders comes as Arizona is recording the highest number of flu cases ever recorded at this point in the flu season alongside high rates of COVID-19 and RSV.

Health officials say the spike is leading to lengthy wait times for emergency departments throughout the state.

They’re urging residents to get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay home when sick to help stop the spread.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsArizona COVID-19FluhospitalsNorthern Arizona Healthcare
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF