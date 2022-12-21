© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo company sues BNSF Railway over coal transportation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:09 AM MST
63a235cc3dc87.image.jpg
Matthew Brown
/
AP Photo
A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020. One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued BNSF Railway, alleging it breached a contract to transport up to 5.5 million tons of coal. The Navajo Transitional Energy Co., contends that major shortcomings in BNSF service cost it tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue in 2022. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana.

One of the largest coal producers in the United States has sued BNSF Railway, alleging it breached a contract to transport up to 5.5 million tons of coal overseas.

The Navajo Transitional Energy Co. contends that major shortcomings in BNSF service cost it tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue this year.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana. A BNSF spokesperson declined to comment.

Like other freight railroads, BNSF has struggled to deliver products on time and handle all shipments because of worker shortages.

Service has improved but not to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsBNSF RailwaycoalNavajo Transitional Energy Companylawsuit
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press