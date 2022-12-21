Prescott shoppers to see lower tax rate in 2023

Prescott shoppers can expect to see a lower sales tax rate come January 1.

City officials say the sales tax rate will drop from 2.75% to 2%.

The combined tax rate – which includes state, county and city taxes – will decrease from 9.10% to 8.35%.

The Prescott City Council voted in October to drop the .75% transaction privilege tax dedicated to paying down the city’s unfunded liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.

The increase was originally implemented in 2018 to pay down the unfunded pension liability for public safety personnel.