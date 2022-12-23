Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan

Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan.

Whelan is a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.

Griner is a WNBA star who was detained in Russia in February and released in December in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The U.S. had sought to exchange Bout for both Whelan and Griner, but Russia would only agree to swap Griner.

In a handwritten letter posted to Instagram, Griner urged her supporters to advocate for Whelan and send letters to him.