Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 23, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury appears during pregame warmups at Footprint Center in Phoenix last fall.
Mike Mattina
/
Getty Images
Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury appears during pregame warmups at Footprint Center in Phoenix last fall.

Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan.

Whelan is a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless.

Griner is a WNBA star who was detained in Russia in February and released in December in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The U.S. had sought to exchange Bout for both Whelan and Griner, but Russia would only agree to swap Griner.

In a handwritten letter posted to Instagram, Griner urged her supporters to advocate for Whelan and send letters to him.

