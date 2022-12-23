CCSO searching for missing Doney Park man

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Doney Park man.

Stephen Warren, 72, was last seen at his Doney Park home on December 10. Officials say Warren left his car and dogs at the property before leaving.

He may have left on foot and is known to have property in Tucson and ties to Yuma and Montgomery, Texas.

Warren is described as a white male, 5-foot-9-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information on Warren’s whereabouts should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.