© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST
60180846-472e-4bdf-9822-b25879461534.jpeg
Fernando Llano
/
AP Photo
A migrant stands in the cold weather at a makeshift camp on the U.S.-Mexico border in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Migrants are waiting on a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on asylum restrictions.

U.S. authorities say illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October.

The snapshot released late Friday is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum ban.

It marked the third-highest monthly count of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Migrants have been denied a chance to seek asylum 2.5 million times since March 2020 under a public health rule known as Title 42.

The rule was scheduled to end two days ago until the Supreme Court announced a temporary hold.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsimmigrationU.S. Mexico BorderNicaragua
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press