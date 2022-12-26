Havasupai Tribe will reopen to tourism in 2023 after nearly 3-year COVID-19 closure

The Havasupai Tribe plans to restart tourism operations in February of 2023 after shutting down to the public at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Havasupai Tribal Council announced plans to reopen certain campgrounds and other areas to permitted guests. The Tribe operates permits for Havasu Falls and Supai Campground.

In March 2020, Havasupai was closed to the public due to the threat of COVID-19 and has remained off-limits since. The area also experienced severe flooding this fall and had issues with a former vendor over tourism credit card processing.

Hiking and camping permit information is available on the Tribe’s official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HavasupaiTribeTourismOfficial.