New law increases penalties for trafficking Native American remains, cultural objects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM MST
FILE - Leola One Feather, left, of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, observes as John Willis photographs Native American artifacts on July 19, 2022, at the Founders Museum in Barre, Mass. Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)

A new law increases the penalties for trafficking Native American remains and cultural objects.

President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act this month. Along with stiffer penalties, it prohibits the export of sacred Native American items from the U.S. and creates a certification process to clarify whether items were created as art.

The effort was largely inspired by pueblo tribes in New Mexico and Arizona who repeatedly reported sacred objects found in auction houses in France.

Tribal leaders issued passionate pleas for the return of the items but were met with resistance and the reality that the U.S. had no mechanism to prevent the items from leaving the country.

