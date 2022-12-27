Arizona's top baby names aren't changing

Olivia and Liam again topped the list of Arizona’s most popular baby names for 2022.

The Arizona Department of Health Services publishes the list each year.

This is the third consecutive year Olivia has been number one in Arizona. It’s remained a popular choice for girls since 2018.

Liam was the number-one name for boys for the sixth consecutive year, topping the list consistently since 2016.

The most popular names have remained relatively steady in recent years. The 10 most popular names for girls, and nine of the 10 most popular for boys, are the same ones parents chose in 2021.

The most popular baby names in Arizona are also popular nationally. Olivia and Emma are the most common names for girls in Arizona and nationwide, while Liam and Noah are the most popular both here and across the country.