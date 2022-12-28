© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 28, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
3000.jpeg
Rick Bowmer
/
AP Photo
Angelic Lemmon, a park ranger for Utah's Department of Natural Resources, walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake, on Sept. 28, 2022, near Salt Lake City. Federal officials will more closely monitor the environmental, economic and health impacts of shrinking lakes throughout the drought-stricken West after President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, signed a law passed through Congress that creates and funds monitoring efforts into lakes including Utah's Great Salt Lake, California's Mono Lake and Oregon's Lake Albert.

Federal officials will more closely monitor the impacts of shrinking lakes throughout the U.S. West after President Joe Biden signed legislation that creates and funds monitoring efforts into the region's saline lakes.

The legislation allocates $25 million for the United States Geological Survey to monitor lakes.

Those include Utah’s Great Salt Lake, California’s Mono Lake and Oregon’s Lake Albert.

Regionwide drought has diminished the amount of water that flows to the lake and raised the specter of environmental, health and economic disaster for surrounding communities.

The program does not mandate any conservation measures or institute new water management guidelines.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newswaterbiden administrationU.S. Geological Survey
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press