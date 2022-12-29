Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools

Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school.

The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen pronouns without first securing a parent’s written permission.

It also protects school employees who don’t agree with the use of a student’s preferred pronouns because of a “religious or moral conviction” from being forced to comply.

The Arizona Mirror reports LGBTQ organizations have denounced the proposal as yet another attack on LGBTQ youth across the state.

The legislative session will kick off in January.