Recount confirms Democrat Mayes won Arizona's Attorney General race

A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history.

The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election.

They solidified another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state.

Mayes finished 280 votes ahead of Hamadeh, down from a lead of 511 in the original count.