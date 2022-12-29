© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Recount confirms Democrat Mayes won Arizona's Attorney General race

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM MST
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
FILE - Kris Mayes, a Democratic candidate for Arizona attorney general, smiles before a debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh on Sept. 28, 2022. On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, a judge threw out Hamadeh's challenge of election results in the race and concluded Hamadeh didn't prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history.

A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history.

The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election.

They solidified another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state.

Mayes finished 280 votes ahead of Hamadeh, down from a lead of 511 in the original count.

Associated Press
