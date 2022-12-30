© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU News Talk is currently experiencing difficulties due to weather. We are investigating the situation. Internet streaming remains unaffected. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA finalizes water protection ruling that repeals Trump-era changes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C.
John Greim
/
UIG via Getty Images
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden’s administration has finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution.

The rule announced Friday defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. For decades, the term has been a flashpoint between environmental groups that want to broaden limits on pollution and farmers, builders and industry groups that say extending regulations too far is onerous for business.

The EPA and the Department of the Army say the rule is based on definitions in place prior to 2015, and that they wrote a “durable definition” of waterways to reduce uncertainty.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsEPAEnvironmental Protection AgencywaterAmerican Rivers
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press