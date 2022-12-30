Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 43-year-old Norman Holtsoi Yazzie was last seen leaving his home in Twin Lakes, New Mexico. His family states they last had text message contact with him on December 23, 2022. They believe Yazzie may be in Farmington or Kirkland, New Mexico.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’ 7”, 230 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses with black upper frames.

Yazzie has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts of well being to contact the Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District, or call 911.