© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU News Talk is currently experiencing difficulties due to weather. We are investigating the situation. Internet streaming remains unaffected. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
yazzie.jpg
Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District
/

The Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 43-year-old Norman Holtsoi Yazzie was last seen leaving his home in Twin Lakes, New Mexico. His family states they last had text message contact with him on December 23, 2022. They believe Yazzie may be in Farmington or Kirkland, New Mexico.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’ 7”, 230 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses with black upper frames.

Yazzie has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts of well being to contact the Navajo Nation Police Crownpoint District, or call 911.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationMISSING PERSONIndigeneous PeopleMissing and Murdered Native Americans
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF