Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:48 AM MST
marissa jacobson missing.jpg
Navajo Nation Police Department - Shiprock District
/

The Navajo Police Department Shiprock District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

33-year-old Marissa Jacobson was last seen in July of 2022 in Farmington, New Mexico. Her family last heard from her in the summer of 2021.

Authorities describe Jacobson as Native American female, 5’ 8”, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue Vans shoes and carrying a green backpack. Jacobson has star tattoos on the right side of her face and a rainbow music symbol near her right eye. She also has a hook-shaped scar on her bottom lip.

She has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Jacobson’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Nation Police Department Shiprock District, (505) 368-1350/1351, or call 911.

