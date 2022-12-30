Numerous northern Arizona cities plan New Year's Eve festivities

Numerous northern Arizona cities are planning New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday.

Flagstaff’s annual Great Pine Cone Drop is back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition began in 1999 and draws hundreds of people to downtown Flagstaff for two New Year’s Eve celebrations, at 10:00 p.m. and again at midnight.

Prescott will also drop its six-food illuminated western boot from the top of the historic Whiskey Row building at 10:00 p.m. and again at midnight.

And in Show Low, an illuminated two of clubs playing card will drop in from of city hall at 10:00 p.m. and midnight. The celebration references a long-time Show Low legend in which two ranchers settled a land dispute with a game of poker.

