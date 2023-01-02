14 killed in attack at Mexican state prison near international border

Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a Mexican state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that around 7 a.m. various armored vehicles arrived at the prison and gunmen opened fire on guards. In addition to those killed, 13 people were wounded and at least 24 inmates escaped.

Mexican soldiers and state police regained control of the prison later Sunday. The state prosecutor’s office said it’s investigating the incident.

In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez, leaving 11 people dead.