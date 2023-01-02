Arizona man avoids jail time for sales of counterfeit N95 masks

A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000. His sentence was part of an agreement to plead guilty to one felony count of entry of goods by means of false statements.

Prosecutors say Cohn imported N95 masks from China in October 2020 that appeared to be manufactured by 3M. An inspection of one box in Phoenix led to confirmation they were fake.