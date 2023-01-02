Democrat Katie Hobbs to take office as Arizona governor
Katie Hobbs is set to take the oath of office to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.
Power will transfer in a private ceremony Monday as Hobbs formally takes over from Republican Doug Ducey.
A public inauguration for Hobbs and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.
Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to become the top Democrat in the Senate.
As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week.