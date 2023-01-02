© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man arrested for deliberately crashing car into Sky Harbor Airport terminal New Year's Eve

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST
Phoenix police arrested a man they say deliberately crashed his car New Year’s Eve into a Sky Harbor International Airport terminal. The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle went over a curb and hit a door at the west end of Terminal 3.

Authorities took 36-year-old Juan Villa Lopez into custody on charges of causing criminal damage. A police spokesperson says when questioned, the suspect’s statements made it clear to officers it was an intentional act.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It was not immediately known of Villa Lopez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

