School closures for multiple Northern Arizona schools Monday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 2, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST
school closings and delays

A major winter storm has led to delayed start times at schools across northern Arizona Monday.

Here is a current, running list of closures and delays across the region:

SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • Flagstaff Unified School District
  • All Montessori School of Flagstaff campuses

Most charter and private schools follow the lead of the main district as far as weather delays and closures. It’s best to check your individual school’s website and social media pages for specific information.”
Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College are closed today in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. Campus operations resume Tuesday.

winter storm, Arizona Schools, school delays
KNAU STAFF
