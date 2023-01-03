© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Camp Verde teen arrested after telling police he killed a man and leading them to a body

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 3, 2023 at 3:21 AM MST
A teenager in Camp Verde has been arrested after telling police he killed a man in November and then leading them to a body.

The Verde Independent reports the 16-year-old boy turned himself into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on December 26th after a family member found a gun in his room and confronted him about it.

The boy told authorities he killed a 62-year-old man who was allegedly making lewd comments about the teen’s younger sister. He led police to a remote location off Salt Mine Road where a body was found.

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of next of kin. Charges are also pending.

