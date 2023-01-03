Flagstaff, Williams, Montessori schools on 2-hour-delay due to snow

All schools in the Flagstaff and Williams Unified School Districts are on a two-hour delayed start today due to snowy conditions. The delayed start means classes will begin two hours after their normal start time and end according to the regular full-day dismissal time.

Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the main school district. However, families will want to check with their individual school’s website or social media pages for specific information.

All Montessori of Flagstaff will also be on two-hour delay.

FUSD DELAY INFORMATION:

Breakfasts will still be available for students this morning at the delayed start time. If breakfast is typically served in the cafeteria at a student’s school, breakfast will be available in the cafeteria as normal. Meals are not delivered to classrooms on two-hour delay days.

KACHINA VILLAGE/MOUNTAINAIRE/MUNDS PARK BUS STOP INFORMATION:

Alternate Bus Stops will be used for Kachina Village, Munds Park, and Mountainnaire for the morning and afternoon bus runs.

High School, Middle School, and Puente de Hózho:



Munds Park: Munds Park Post Office at 8:14 a.m.

Mountainaire: Mountainaire Country Store at 8:35 a.m.

Kachina Village: Kachina Village bus loop off Tovar Trail at 8:40 a.m.

Kinsey Elementary School:

Munds Park: Munds Park Post Office at 9:35 a.m.

Mountainaire: Mountainaire Country Store at 9:56 a.m.

DeMiguel Elementary School:

Kachina Village: Kachina Village bus loop off Tovar Trail at 10:13 a.m.

Afternoon dismissal time and school bus runs will be the same as a regular day.

The FACTS before-school program will open at 7:30 a.m. and operate until the start of school. Only FUSD students already scheduled to attend morning FACTS will be permitted.