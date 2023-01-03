Katie Hobbs sworn in as Arizona's 24th governor

Katie Hobbs took the oath of office Monday to become Arizona’s 24th governor and the first Democrat to hold the office since 2009.

Hobbs was sworn in during a private ceremony at the state Capitol as she formally took over from Republican Doug Ducey. A public inauguration for the governor and others taking statewide offices is scheduled for Thursday.

Hobbs was surrounded by her parents, husband and two children as she placed her hand on a family Bible and took the oath of office in the lobby of the governor’s office, according to a livestream of the event, which was not open to the public or media. Afterward, she posed for photos with her family and signed a certificate.

In one of her first official actions, Hobbs signed an executive order setting in motion a process to update the state’s policies barring discrimination in state employment and contracting. Hobbs is adding new protections based on gender identity, political affiliation, military service or veteran status, marital status, culture and other characteristics.

Hobbs is the outgoing secretary of state and was previously a state legislator who rose to be the top Democrat in the Senate. As governor, she’ll have to work with a House and Senate narrowly controlled by Republicans. The new Legislature convenes for the first time next week.

