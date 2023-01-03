Mark Kelly sworn in to serve full six-year term

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was sworn in during a ceremony in Washington D.C. Tuesday to serve a full six-year term after winning the November election.

He returns to the U.S. Senate as a member of the 118th Congress.

Kelly was first elected in 2020 to complete the remainder of the late Senator John McCain’s term.

In a statement, Kelly said McCain’s commitment to putting Arizonans ahead of partisan politics remains a guide for his own service, and he pledged to work with anyone to deliver results.

Kelly is a former astronaut and a Navy combat veteran.

He championed last year’s CHIPS Act, which increases domestic microchip manufacturing, as well as $4 billion in funding for Arizona water infrastructure in the Inflation Reduction law.