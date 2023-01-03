© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 3, 2023 at 3:27 AM MST
The Navajo Nation Police Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Authorities say 29-year-old Leslie Mitchell last had contact with his family on December 13, 2022. He may be in Phoenix, Arizona, and is in between treatment centers.

Mitchell is described as a Native American male, 5’ 10”, 185 pounds, with black hair and dark brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Nation Police Chinle District, (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.

