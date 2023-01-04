Park City ski resort employee dies after fallen tree severs chairlift line

An employee at Park City Mountain ski resort in Utah has died after being ejected from a chairlift whose line was severed by a fallen tree.

The 29-year-old fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut chairlift Monday. Ten others who were also on the chairlift were evacuated by ski patrol. The resort didn’t identify the employee but said the Summit County Sheriff was expected to release the name at a later date.

The chairlift remained closed while the investigation continued Tuesday.

Utah has been hit with record snowfall with Park City receiving 56 inches over the last week.

Lift maintenance crews have clashed with the resort over the past year, demanding higher wages, safer working conditions and more efforts to retain experienced mechanics.