Hobbs sworn in, pledges to find common ground amid divided government

Arizona’s newly elected statewide officials took their public oaths of office Thursday.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, and Governor Katie Hobbs were sworn in by Arizona Chief Justice Robert Brutinel during a ceremony in Phoenix at the state Capitol.

Hobbs, who officially became governor Monday, spoke during the inauguration and vowed to protect reproductive freedom, safeguard elections and secure Arizona’s water future ahead of a period of divided government.

"You, the people of Arizona, gave me a clear directive: find common ground, work with people and not political parties, and embrace the challenges that stand before us," said Hobbs.

Hobbs, a Democrat, also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that were promoted by GOP candidates who lost their elections in November.

She’s Arizona’s 24th governor and is a former social worker and graduate of both Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University.