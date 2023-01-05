© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Katie Hobbs to give inaugural address as Arizona governor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:08 AM MST
23dbf98d1c4745f49e1070e187251d23Arizona_Governor_Inauguration_29784.jpg
Ross D. Franklin, Pool
/
AP Photo
The new Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs takes the oath of office in a ceremony at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will outline her vision for the next four years during her inaugural address today, ushering in an era of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans.

Hobbs has been governor since Monday, when power transferred under the state constitution. She’ll repeat the oath of office in public Thursday at the traditional every-four-years inaugural at the state Capitol.

Hobbs rose to prominence as the secretary of state, staunchly defending the integrity of the 2020 election as former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn the results or falsely claim there was rampant fraud.

Associated Press
