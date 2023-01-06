Park Service asking for comments on long-range transportation plan

National Park Service officials are asking for the public to weigh in on its long-range transportation plan.

It’ll serve as a road map for all transportation-related planning for the more than 400 national parks throughout the U.S.

According to the Park Service, goals of the proposal include reducing carbon emissions, enhancing air quality and reducing noise.

Officials also say they want to increase equitable access to transportation in parks.

The agency maintains thousands of miles of roads and trails along with more than 100 transit systems nationwide.

Public comments can be made through the NPS planning, environment and public comment website through Feb. 3.