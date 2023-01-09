© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's shipping container wall on border is coming down

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:58 AM MST
Border shipping containers
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A long row of double-stacked shipping containers provides a new wall between the United States and Mexico in the remote section area of San Rafael Valley, Ariz., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled just in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months while they were set up and taken down again.

Ducey had said the containers placed at openings along the border near the western community of Yuma and across a grasslands valley in eastern Arizona’s Cochise County were a temporary measure until the Biden administration carried out planned construction.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, who was sworn in this week, was among Democrats who called it a political stunt.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsU.S. Mexico BorderDoug DuceyKatie Hobbsimmigration
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press