© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Groups urge denial of federal permits for Black Mesa hydro-storage projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST
Black Mesa
Arizona Geological Survey/Dale Nations, circa 1995
/
The Black Mesa area on the Navajo Nation for decades has been the site of coal mining. Now, a company has proposed three large hydro-storage projects that would tap the Colorado and San Juan rivers along with two local aquifers.

Environmental and tribal groups are urging federal officials to deny preliminary permits for three hydro-storage energy proposals on the Navajo Nation. They say the projects threaten water resources and communities.

The projects proposed for Black Mesa near the town of Kayenta would include several dams and eight reservoirs. A French company called Nature and People First wants to use hundreds of thousands of acre-feet from the Colorado and San Juan rivers and two aquifers, but it’s unclear whether they have the rights. Tribal groups opposing the projects say decades of coal mining have depleted groundwater that supplies local communities.

"That’s water that we can’t give up, that’s water that we can’t spare, that’s water that we cannot allow someone else to use again. We have to keep it, we have to protect it. We have got to fight for what we have left," says Nicole Horseherder, executive director of the Black Mesa-based group Tó Nizhóní Ání.

The groups say the projects could also displace residents, and destroy land, prehistoric sites and endangered animal habitat. In a December filing, the Navajo Nation Department of Justice also opposed the projects.

Hydro-storage has been touted as a green energy source to augment wind and solar. But other such projects proposed in the region have been met with stiff resistance from conservation groups and Indigenous peoples.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationdroughtenergyHYDROPOWERLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius