© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

McCain Institute and Cronkite School launch taskforce to combat disinformation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM MST
121114_john_mccain_ap_6051.jpg
AP, file
/
The McCain Institute and the Cronkite School at Arizona State University have announced a task force focused on defeating disinformation attacks on democracy in the U.S.

The McCain Institute and the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University have announced the launching of a task force focused on defeating disinformation attacks on democracy in the U.S.

According to the institute, technology has facilitated the spread of disinformation which is wreaking havoc on American democracy.

The groups convened a group of experts, members of the media, corporate leaders and policymakers to discuss the problem and make recommendations.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse provided opening remarks to the group last month.

The nonpartisan taskforce will convene throughout the year and publish findings and recommendations.

According to the Institute, "Senator McCain’s words and experience oblige the McCain Institute to promote a safe, just, and democratic country where all Americans can thrive."

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News John McCainarizona state university
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF