McCain Institute and Cronkite School launch taskforce to combat disinformation

The McCain Institute and the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University have announced the launching of a task force focused on defeating disinformation attacks on democracy in the U.S.

According to the institute, technology has facilitated the spread of disinformation which is wreaking havoc on American democracy.

The groups convened a group of experts, members of the media, corporate leaders and policymakers to discuss the problem and make recommendations.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse provided opening remarks to the group last month.

The nonpartisan taskforce will convene throughout the year and publish findings and recommendations.

According to the Institute, "Senator McCain’s words and experience oblige the McCain Institute to promote a safe, just, and democratic country where all Americans can thrive."