KNAU and Arizona News

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST
Regier.PNG
Eliza Wiley
/
The Independent Record via AP
Montana state Rep. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, speaks on the House floor on March 21, 2013, in Helena, Mont. Regier, now a state senator, is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to Native American reservations. The measure riddled with racial stereotypes is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect. The draft of the bill became available on Jan. 2, 2023.

A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.

Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing to ask Congress to study alternatives to reservations.

The measure, which was submitted this week and is riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect.

But it's causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week. Native American lawmakers say they're now spending time responding to the proposal rather than focusing on their legislative priorities.

Regier says a constituent wrote the proposed resolution.

He did not respond to an email from The Associated Press asking if he planned to introduce it.

KNAU and Arizona News Montana Tribal Land native americans
Associated Press
