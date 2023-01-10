Arizona House wildfire committee releases final report, offers no recommendations

A state legislative committee formed to evaluate state and federal wildfire policy has released its final report.

The nearly 670-page document summarizes the work of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Forest and Wildfire Management and examines wildfire and post-fire flooding in Arizona.

The committee didn’t adopt any concrete recommendations, but instead listed several recent laws passed by the Legislature relating to wildfires.

They include reimbursements for livestock and private property owners as well as appropriations for wildfire prevention.

The committee held five hearings throughout Arizona to discuss the impacts of wildfire on communities in Arizona.

It was formed in the wake of 2021’s 180,000-acre Telegraph Fire near Superior and other devastating recent blazes in the state.