© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona House wildfire committee releases final report, offers no recommendations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST
telegraph_fire.jpeg
Tonto National Forest
/
The Telegraph Fire burned more than 180,000 acres near Superior in 2021 and is one of the state's largest wildfires in recorded history.

A state legislative committee formed to evaluate state and federal wildfire policy has released its final report.

The nearly 670-page document summarizes the work of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Forest and Wildfire Management and examines wildfire and post-fire flooding in Arizona.

The committee didn’t adopt any concrete recommendations, but instead listed several recent laws passed by the Legislature relating to wildfires.

They include reimbursements for livestock and private property owners as well as appropriations for wildfire prevention.

The committee held five hearings throughout Arizona to discuss the impacts of wildfire on communities in Arizona.

It was formed in the wake of 2021’s 180,000-acre Telegraph Fire near Superior and other devastating recent blazes in the state.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire Newstelegraph fireArizona Legislature
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF