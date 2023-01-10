Buu Nygren sworn in as Navajo Nation president

The Navajo Nation’s youngest-ever president took the oath of office at a ceremony Tuesday. President Buu Nygren now leads one of the largest tribes in the U.S.

Nygren has never held political office, and at 36 years old has a background in construction management. He campaigned partially on improving the economy and bringing a new style of leadership to the 27,000-square-mile reservation.

Nygren took the oath in Fort Defiance and addressed the crowd made up of tribal members and former Navajo presidents.

"Let’s get basic services to the Navajo people. We need water, we need roads, we need broadband, we need better public safety," he said.

Nygren beat incumbent President Jonathan Nez, who was in attendance, in the November election. Nygren is married to former Arizona state Representative Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren.

Vice President Richelle Montoya was also sworn in Tuesday and is the first woman to serve in that role on the Navajo Nation.

In addition, the two-dozen members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council took their oaths of office. Seventy percent of the delegates are newly elected and a third are women.