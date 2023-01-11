Coconino National Forest considering changes to fire restrictions

Coconino National Forest officials are considering changing fire restrictions during peak wildfire season.

The proposed changes would increase the boundaries of the existing year-round camping and campfire ban located adjacent to the City of Flagstaff.

They would also forbid the use of motorized vehicles in areas around the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash during State 2 fire restrictions. These areas have rough terrain and topography that increase wind speeds, which make it harder for firefighters to suppress starts.

Forest officials say the proposed changes “address the immediate concern for future large human-caused wildfires and are part of a long-term risk reduction strategy focused on forest health and resiliency.”

The forest service plans to hold community meetings before making any decisions. If the changes are adopted, officials say they will be implemented by April. A map of the proposed restrictions can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3W6T5Fc.