Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico

An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico.

U.S. wildlife managers have been tracking the female wolf and while they say it's not a threat to human health or public safety, they have notified ranchers in the area.

Wolf-livestock conflicts have been one of the major challenges of the reintroduction program in New Mexico and Arizona over the past two decades.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, are fighting to overturn a requirement that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service capture wolves that trek north of Interstate 40.