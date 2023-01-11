© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 11, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST
mexican-gray-wolf-in-snow.jpg.990x0_q80_crop-smart.jpg
NAGEL PHOTOGRAPHY/SHUTTERSTOCK
/

An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico.

U.S. wildlife managers have been tracking the female wolf and while they say it's not a threat to human health or public safety, they have notified ranchers in the area.

Wolf-livestock conflicts have been one of the major challenges of the reintroduction program in New Mexico and Arizona over the past two decades.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, are fighting to overturn a requirement that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service capture wolves that trek north of Interstate 40.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsMexican gray wolfNew Mexicoendandered speciesU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press