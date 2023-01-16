Mourners gather to remember Utah family slain in apparent murder-suicide

Friends, family and classmates gathered last Friday to remember the seven members of a southern Utah family who were killed in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

The victims are 41-year-old Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother Gail Earl and Haight's five children. Mourners remembered them as caring people and said the kids loved school and each other.

Police believe Haight’s husband Michael killed his family before taking his own life weeks after being served divorce papers.

Both sides of the family belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and say they are coming together to mourn.