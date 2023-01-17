NAU cancels classes for second day amid winter storm

Northern Arizona University has canceled classes for a second day Wednesday because of the major winter storms that’ve impacted the region in recent days.

According to NAU, it affects classes scheduled before noon at the Flagstaff mountain campus.

University officials say it’ll allow staff to manage the more than two feet of snow that’s fallen since last weekend.

NAU employees in essential service roles, however, are still expected to report for work and other on-campus employees will have a delayed start.

University officials ask people to use caution while traveling through campus.

NAU canceled classes Tuesday, which was the first day of the spring 2023 semester.