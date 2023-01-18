Arizona hires new directors for corrections, public safety

Arizona has new directors for its Department of Corrections and Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday that Ryan Thornell will take over the DOC while Tempe Police Chief Jeffrey Glover will be the next head of the DPS.

Thornell has worked in corrections for more than 18 years and has been deputy commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections. He will begin his Arizona job on Jan. 30 and replaces David Shinn, who retired Jan. 4 after being the state’s DOC director since late 2019.

Glover replaces DPS. Col. Heston Silbert, who retired Jan. 6 after serving as DPS director since 2020. Glover joined the Tempe Police Department in 1999 became the city’s first Black police chief in August 2021.