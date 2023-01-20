© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Actor Alec Baldwin to be charged in deadly shooting on New Mexico movie set

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST
Prosecutors in Santa Fe, N.M., have announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, related to the shooting death of cinematographer Halayna Hutchins in 2021.
Mike Coppola
/
Getty Images for 2022 Robert F.
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

The Santa Fe district attorney issued a statement Thursday announcing the charges against Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western “Rust.”

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at her when the gun went off.

Officials said the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun has signed an agreement to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Associated Press
