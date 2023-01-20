© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Cottonwood man gets 20 years in prison for shooting an officer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST
Yavapai County Attorney's Office
Jeffrey John Thomas

A Yavapai County judge sentenced a Cottonwood man to 20 years in prison Thursday for shooting a police officer in 2020.

A jury found 59-year-old Jeffrey John Thomas guilty of multiple charges last year, including Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Officials say police responded to a report that Thomas was waving a “flagpole” and throwing rocks at cars. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but Thomas shot one of the officers with a shotgun he disguised as a flagpole with a flag.

The officer was seriously wounded but survived.

Thomas was later taken into custody once SWAT arrived.

